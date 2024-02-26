ABCMETA (META) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $570,220.27 and $4.81 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00015946 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015358 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,623.37 or 0.99910564 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00201164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000568 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

