Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.48. 1,454,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.96 and a 200 day moving average of $331.97. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $380.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

