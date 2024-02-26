Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.