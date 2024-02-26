Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 36,363 shares.The stock last traded at $21.18 and had previously closed at $21.22.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

