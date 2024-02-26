Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,908,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,847 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $299,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,870,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,226,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

