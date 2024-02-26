AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $90.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of AER opened at $77.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $80.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

