AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Acquired by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AerSale worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. FMR LLC boosted its position in AerSale by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 1,183,909 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AerSale by 51,589.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 713,487 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 409,960 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerSale by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 376,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,622,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AerSale Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AerSale stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.08. 130,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,772. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $480.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

