AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO Acquires $306,000.00 in Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 12.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

