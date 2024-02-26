ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Financial Review

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 7.08% 13.29% 5.78%

Risk & Volatility

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ageas SA/NV and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $10.94 billion 0.74 $1.07 billion N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.47 billion N/A $519.29 million $6.64 8.39

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

