Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $160.77

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $160.77 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00142861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005849 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

