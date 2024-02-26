Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AIRI stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
