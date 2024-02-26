AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

AIRS stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.94. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIRS

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.