Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down to $25.34

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $24.10. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 114,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,891,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

