Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after buying an additional 71,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

