Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

AIN traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,369. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

