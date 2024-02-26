Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 5%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.20. 2,112,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,959,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

