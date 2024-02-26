Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 3.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,249. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

