Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Down 2.8%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $210.02 and last traded at $210.02. Approximately 968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALX

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.