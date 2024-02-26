Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 2,534,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,109,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

