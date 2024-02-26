Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,459. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.