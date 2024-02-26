Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.10 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $408.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.02 and its 200 day moving average is $284.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $411.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

