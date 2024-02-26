Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,644,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,365,000 after acquiring an additional 109,888 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 40,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.68 on Monday, hitting $140.61. 9,961,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,790,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

