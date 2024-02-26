Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,150 shares of the software’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 189.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the software’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 191,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.