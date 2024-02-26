Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $10.45. Altimmune shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 4,973,456 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Up 27.5 %

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

The company has a market cap of $630.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.