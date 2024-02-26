Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $10.45. Altimmune shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 4,973,456 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
Altimmune Stock Up 27.5 %
Institutional Trading of Altimmune
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
