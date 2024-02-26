Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Gap Up to $15.54

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.00. Amer Sports shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 968,150 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

