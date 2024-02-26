American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QGRO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $748.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.