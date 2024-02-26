American Electric Power (AEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.45 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 446.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

