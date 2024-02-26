American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

AMT traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.27. 1,228,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,910. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

