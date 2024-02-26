Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.26.

ADI stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $182.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

