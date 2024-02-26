Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Price Target at $7.70

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
AQN opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
