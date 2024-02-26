Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Price Target at $110.82

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.82.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

