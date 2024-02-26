Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $139.79

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE GNRC opened at $112.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Generac by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

