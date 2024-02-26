Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 87,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,330 shares of company stock worth $152,695 over the last ninety days. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $755.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.25. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

