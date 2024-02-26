Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Price Target at C$54.94

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.25.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at C$53.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.64%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

