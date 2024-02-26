ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $317.20 Average PT from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ANSS stock opened at $340.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.31 and its 200 day moving average is $311.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

