Applied Therapeutics’ (APLT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APLT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

APLT stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $443.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

