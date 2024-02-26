Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

