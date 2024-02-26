Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

RCUS stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $16,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 764,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

