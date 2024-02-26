Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

AMBP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 2,464,105 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $9,360,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $8,582,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

