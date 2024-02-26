Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.70. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ardagh Metal Packaging traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 667,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 997,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMBP. Barclays lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.
Read Our Latest Report on AMBP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ardagh Metal Packaging
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.