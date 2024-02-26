Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.25 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.50. 208,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,076. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.