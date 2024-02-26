Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.61 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $152.49 million and $8.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002154 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002676 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,131,426 coins and its circulating supply is 179,131,328 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

