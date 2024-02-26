Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

