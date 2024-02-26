Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $255.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.62.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after acquiring an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $245.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

