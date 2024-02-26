Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after buying an additional 2,038,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

