Arweave (AR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $71.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $15.89 or 0.00029090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00502800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00145324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.