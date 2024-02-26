Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) Financial Analysis

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Hero Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.80 -$80.90 million ($0.23) -6.87 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -8.95% -27.55% -4.95% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -434.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and Hero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.05%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Hero Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

