Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s 4th Largest Position

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,465 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 2.4% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 6.59% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $356,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASND. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,767,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.35. 103,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

