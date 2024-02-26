ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.3 %

ASML traded up $12.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $945.28. The company had a trading volume of 382,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $813.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.67. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $959.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

