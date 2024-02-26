ATB Capital Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$100.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Docebo

Docebo Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Docebo

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 2.03. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$39.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.73.

In other Docebo news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total value of C$615,600.00. 42.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.